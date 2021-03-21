Monroe County reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

COVID-19
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 128 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 139 per day, and the 7-day rolling average positivity rate is 1.8%. There are 133 people hospitalized with the virus in the Finger Lakes region — 30 of those people are in the ICU.

Here’s the age breakdown of the new cases:

6Female under 10
6Male under 10
7Female 10-19
12Male 10-19
15Female in her 20s
6Male in his 20s
17Female in 30s
8Male in his 30s
7Female in her 40s
8Male in his 40s
8Female in her 50s
8Male in his 50s
4Female in her 60s
5Male in his 60s
1Non-binary in 60s
3Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
128TOTAL NEW CASES

You can visit the Monroe County COVI-19 dashboard for more information here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss