Monroe County reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 128 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 139 per day, and the 7-day rolling average positivity rate is 1.8%. There are 133 people hospitalized with the virus in the Finger Lakes region — 30 of those people are in the ICU.

Here’s the age breakdown of the new cases:

6 Female under 10 6 Male under 10 7 Female 10-19 12 Male 10-19 15 Female in her 20s 6 Male in his 20s 17 Female in 30s 8 Male in his 30s 7 Female in her 40s 8 Male in his 40s 8 Female in her 50s 8 Male in his 50s 4 Female in her 60s 5 Male in his 60s 1 Non-binary in 60s 3 Female in her 70s 3 Male in his 70s 2 Female in her 80s 2 Male in his 80s Female in her 90s Male in his 90s Female 100+ Male 100+ 128 TOTAL NEW CASES

You can visit the Monroe County COVI-19 dashboard for more information here.