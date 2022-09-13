ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting this week, the Monroe County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) will be offering free Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccinations at various community locations and events, officials announced Tuesday.

A bivalent vaccine, according to the FDA, is designed to attack two different strains of the COVID-19 virus.

“We also know that the most recent strains of COVID have not been prevented entirely from the original series of vaccines, which is why the new bivalent booster was developed to help counteract the current strains of COVID-19 that we have here in our community,” Monroe County Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Mendoza said.

In additional to several clinics, the MCDPH mobile unit will be providing bivalent boosters at affordable housing locations, senior living facilities and shelters throughout the fall.

“We’re working very closely with the pharmacies because unlike before, we’re not going to be holding a huge convention center sized vaccine operation,” Dr. Mendoza added. “We’re going to be doing much more targeted settings with populations that are harder to reach.”

The news comes days after New York Governor Kathy Hochul formally ended the COVID-19 state disaster emergency, through choosing not to extend the emergency. It expired on September 12.

To be eligible for the booster series, individuals must have the first series of the COVID-19 vaccine completed. While Dr. Mendoza said the virus is too unpredictable for experts to determine the necessity of an annual shot, the winter months have historically shown an increase in COVID-19 infections due to people spending more time indoors.

“Well I think the first, most important concern is to think about what your own individual risk is,” Dr. Mendoza said. “If you are somebody who is older, particularly 65 and older or if you have chronic medical concerns, we really want to encourage you to get that new booster.”

He then expained that we’re in a shifting period, not only with the seasons changing, but with the pandemic overall.

“Our numbers aren’t that reliable for now, I’ll be honest with you, because a lot of people aren’t reporting their positive cases to the state or to us,” he said. “Trying to figure out: how do we stay in this without talking down about people who are wearing their masks, or minimizing individuals’ desire to get their vaccine. That’s a personal choice. Let’s respect that, let’s be kind and civil people to one another.”

Appointments are required for most County vaccine clinics, and can be made online. The clinic dates and locations are as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Edgerton Recreation Center (41 Backus Street)

at the Edgerton Recreation Center (41 Backus Street) Friday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. at the Cameron Community Ministries (48 Cameron Street)

at the Cameron Community Ministries (48 Cameron Street) Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12 – 2:45 p.m. Near the Roundhouse Pavilion in Genesee Valley Park (Elmwood Avenue entrance)

Near the Roundhouse Pavilion in Genesee Valley Park (Elmwood Avenue entrance) Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 19 at the Monroe County Fleet Center (145 Paul Road)

The Pfizer bivalent booster is available to individuals 12 years and older whose last COVID-19 vaccination was at least two months ago.