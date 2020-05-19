Monroe County health commissioner explains why COVID-19 cases are up

Breaking News
4 new COVID-19 deaths, 96 new confirmed cases in Monroe County, hospitalizations up to 146
Live Now
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall with NY Congressional representatives
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Monroe County health commissioner explains why COVID-19 cases are up

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Michael Mendoza broke down new COVID-19 numbers Tuesday.

“The number of tests that we’ve performed as a county has increased dramatically since the beginning of May,” Dr. Mendoza said.  “A good portion of  these individuals are coming from nursing homes or assisted living facilities, there are people coming to the hospital or people who are already in the hospital being tested for COVID-19.”

Here’s a look at the numbers: Mendoza estimates 2-3% of people are infected in Monroe County but haven’t been diagnosed, which translates to between 14,000 and 22,000 people.  He says so far about 2,268 cases are confirmed.

“In general we’re adding on average maybe five per day people into the hospital so that’s what’s going to impact the available and capacity for a surge as needed in hospitals,” Mendoza said.

Despite numbers going up, Mendoza says he’s optimistic. 

“I think we’re on the right track but we have to be vigilant,” Mendoza said.  “We see signs that are reassuring every day and we see signs that are concerning every day.  When we look at the hospitalizations numbers, yes it looks like they’re going up but at the end of the day are people sicker now? I don’t believe so.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss