Monroe County health commissioner explains why COVID-19 cases are up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Michael Mendoza broke down new COVID-19 numbers Tuesday.

“The number of tests that we’ve performed as a county has increased dramatically since the beginning of May,” Dr. Mendoza said. “A good portion of these individuals are coming from nursing homes or assisted living facilities, there are people coming to the hospital or people who are already in the hospital being tested for COVID-19.”

Here’s a look at the numbers: Mendoza estimates 2-3% of people are infected in Monroe County but haven’t been diagnosed, which translates to between 14,000 and 22,000 people. He says so far about 2,268 cases are confirmed.

“In general we’re adding on average maybe five per day people into the hospital so that’s what’s going to impact the available and capacity for a surge as needed in hospitals,” Mendoza said.

Despite numbers going up, Mendoza says he’s optimistic.

“I think we’re on the right track but we have to be vigilant,” Mendoza said. “We see signs that are reassuring every day and we see signs that are concerning every day. When we look at the hospitalizations numbers, yes it looks like they’re going up but at the end of the day are people sicker now? I don’t believe so.”