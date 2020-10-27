Health departments warn Clarendon wedding attendees of potential COVID-19 exposure

CLARENDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Orleans and Genesee County Heath Department are warning attendees of a private wedding that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The wedding was held on private property on Acton Road in the Town of Clarendon on Oct. 17. Although many individuals who were exposed have been notified and placed under mandatory quarantine or isolation, some people who were not on the original guest list may have also been exposed and not contacted.

Paul Petit, the Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County says if you attended the wedding you should monitor yourself for symptoms until Oct. 31. If you do develop symptoms you should contact your primary health care provider immediately and self isolate until you receive your test results.

To find a testing site near you, click here.