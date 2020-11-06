Health dept. warns of possible COVID-19 exposures at Halloween parties in Webster, Spencerport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health has issued a notice alerting the public about two potential COVID-19 exposures at two separate Halloween parties that took place on October 30.

The parties were located at Spencerport Road near Manitou Road in Spencerport and La Baron Circle near the intersection of Imperial Drive and Webster Road in Webster.

Several individuals, mostly high school students, who attended these parties have tested positive for COVID-19. An unknown number of others have been exposed.

If you attended one of these parties you are asked to contact the Monroe County Department of Public Health by emailing COVID19@Monroecounty.gov.

You should also self-quarantine immediately until Saturday Nov. 14.

If you attended and are currently experiencing any symptoms you should contact your primary care provider.