Does rapid test in schools have FDA approval?

This image provided by Abbott Laboratories shows the company’s BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 nasal swab test. After months of struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. is now capable of testing some 3 million people daily thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the testing boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results. (Abbott Laboratories via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some News 8 viewers have correctly pointed out that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only gave the rapid test BinaxNow Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for people with COVID-19 symptoms or those suspected of being exposed to the virus.

So why is BinaxNOW being used on thousands of asymptomatic students in schools around Monroe County as part of the Orange Zone testing requirements?

It turns out that while the FDA’s EUA does not allow this kind of mass testing, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) produced further guidance that provides exceptions for places like schools.

HHS emphasized the importance of enhancing the safety of places like nursing homes and school adding, “Testing for COVID-19, including those who are asymptomatic, is a key part of that effort.”

The FDA acknowledged the drawbacks of rapid (antigen) tests, but said, “For congregate care settings, like nursing homes or similar settings, repeated use of rapid point-of-care testing may be superior for overall infection control compared to less frequent, highly sensitive tests with prolonged turnaround times.”

This is all to say that while BinaxNOW’s EUA doesn’t cover mass testing of asymptomatic people, the HHS and FDA are allowing it.

That said, they emphasize that rapid test results should not be seen as definitive.

In other words, a negative on a rapid test does not mean that person does not have COVID.

Health experts say the benefit of mass testing with rapid test lies in the overall picture and patterns it can provide.