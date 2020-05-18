Doctors: Please continue to take social distancing seriously as weather warms up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the weather gets warmer, naturally we want to get out and enjoy it.

But doctors are warning us to not to get too comfortable getting close to one another.

Dr. Emil Lesho at Rochester Regional Hospital says he’s still concerned about people ignoring social distancing and mask rules.

“I think it’s concerning because COVID-19 is still prevalent in the community and most we have not been able to determine how many people have been exposed to it,” Dr. Lesho said Monday. “But our guess is that most people have not been exposed to it, therefore are especially vulnerable to it.”

The doctor says new numbers in Monroe County show an uptick in cases, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that’s a bad thing.

“What it is, is a reflection of perhaps more testing,” Dr. Lesho said. “There are more cases but as more tests become available then you naturally are going to see more cases because you’re testing more people.”

Chamber of Commerce President Bob Duffy says we’re too close to take a step backwards, adding COVID-19 is not going away.

“The issue that came up yesterday with local leaders is that they were seeing gatherings of people without any kind of face covering in a close proximity,” Duffy said. “If infections go up and if people don’t really adhere to social distancing ,we do not want to see a spike in infection.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Lesho urges everyone, even though the weather is nice and it’s tempting to gather, please protect yourself and others.

“These people that were observed that were in close contact with one another, that’s alarming because it’s very important to continue to wear masks,” Dr. Lesho said.