Doctors believe PMIS (Pediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome) is a delayed reaction to COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doctors at Strong Hospital believe PMIS is a delayed response to COVID-19 infection in children.

It’s a condition doctors say they’ve never seen before.

“We’re seeing more cases of PMIS (Pediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome) and we’re trying to really nail down what it takes to make that diagnoses,” said Dr. Patrick Brophy with the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Doctors say PMIS can present after a COVID-19 infection has resolved, so a child may never have shown typical signs of a COVID infection.

“If we cannot find the virus then they likely do not pose any risk of spreading the infection to any other children, because the virus has already come and gone, and the symptoms are really from their own immune response,” said Dr. Brenda Tesini with URMC.

Governor Andrew Cuomo weighed in on PMIS Thursday

“I expect this is going to grow so parents should be aware and parents should be informed,” said Governor Cuomo.

Doctors say symptoms include fever, signs of irritation the body (or inflammation) rashes, stomach pains, other abdominal symptoms, irritation of the eyes or in the mouth, swollen red lips, swollen tongue, swollen tender hands and feet.