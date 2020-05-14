1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Doctors believe PMIS (Pediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome) is a delayed reaction to COVID-19

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doctors at Strong Hospital believe PMIS is a delayed response to COVID-19 infection in children.

It’s a condition doctors say they’ve never seen before.

“We’re seeing more cases of PMIS (Pediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome) and we’re trying to really nail down what it takes to make that diagnoses,” said Dr. Patrick Brophy with the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Doctors say PMIS can present after a COVID-19 infection has resolved, so a child may never have shown typical signs of a COVID infection.

“If we cannot find the virus then they likely do not pose any risk of spreading the infection to any other children, because the virus has already come and gone, and the symptoms are really from their own immune response,” said Dr. Brenda Tesini with URMC.

Governor Andrew Cuomo weighed in on PMIS Thursday

“I expect this is going to grow so parents should be aware and parents should be informed,” said Governor Cuomo.  

Doctors say symptoms include fever, signs of irritation the body  (or inflammation) rashes, stomach pains, other abdominal symptoms, irritation of the eyes or in the mouth,  swollen red lips, swollen tongue, swollen tender hands and feet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss