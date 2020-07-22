COVID-19 vaccine trials entering final stages, US government preorders 60 million

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Trials are still underway for a COVID-19 vaccine, but when it’s ready the US government will be first on the list to get a shipment.

This comes after officials put in an order for over 600 million doses of a potential vaccine from a pair of pharmaceutical companies.

This means the government will have multiple variations of the vaccine from multiple sources, as the new agreement with companies Pfizer and Biontech will add to the future stockpile of vaccines being tested through government funded Operation Warp Speed.

Phase 3 Testing for safety and efficacy of potential Covid-19 vaccines at the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health are gearing up to start in the coming months.

“We have been working with Pfizer we initially did the phase 1 study and that data has been published and it’s looking very encouraging so that is rapidly moving into phase 2 and 3,” said Dr. Ann Falsey, co-director of the URMC Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit.

There are two main sources for a potential vaccine; government funded Operation Warp Speed and independent pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Biotech.

Both are making progress and the U.S. government has placed an order for 600 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and Biotech.

A release date for the vaccines has not been set.

“It’s very unpredictable because I think there’s a lot of speed and we hope and we plan, and then things get delayed. So Pfizer is coming along very quickly and it may be sooner than October that they’re doing their phase 3,” said Dr. Falsey.

In a press release, Pfizer says they are on track for phase 2 and 3 trials to start in August and they hope to manufacture globally by end of the year, once vaccines are approved.

But volunteers are need to make that happen, and here in Rochester the last study before approval is about to begin.

“So we really need people who are on the front line who could be exposed to the virus, to we’d love to have them volunteer for the phase 3 studies,” said Dr. Falsey.

Many of the health requirements needed for earlier studies are gone and researchers are looking for 1,000 people, particularly people of color who work essential jobs, to help move the vaccine trials forward.

If you are over the age of 18 and want to get involved; you can find a link to the application here.