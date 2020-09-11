Approximately 29 COVID-19 cases connected to Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Public Health Director Pete Buzzetti says that approximately 29 COVID-19 cases have been connected to the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads.

The investigation began on Saturday, Sept. 6 and testing was made available on Wednesday for those who visited the church. About 40 people were tested on Wednesday and more than half tested positive, according to Chemung County Executive Chris Moss.

Buzzetti and Moss added that 80 people may have come in contact with those infected and all 80 have voluntarily quarantined. As many as five counties may have residents who were in contact with church members. Two residents of Schuyler County have been connected to this cluster.

Officials added that several members of the church who tested positive attended a wedding in another county. It’s unknown where the cluster started, according to Buzzetti, who called the situation “pretty concerning from a community transmission standpoint.”

18 News has reached out to the church for comment but have not heard back at this time.

Anyone who attended the church for any events (services, bible study, etc.) between August 18 and September 6 should:

Get tested for COVID-19. Anyone who visited the church is encouraged to visit a testing site and provide current identification · https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you to find another testing location.

Those tested are required to quarantine for 14 days from the test date. Stay home and limit contact with others. If you must be in the same room as someone else, wear a mask and keep your distance. School age children and school staff who attended during this time period should not attend school in person.

Monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms. If you develop symptoms at any point during the 14-day period, get tested – even if you already tested negative earlier in your self-quarantine.

Churches in New York must follow the following guidelines issued by the Governor’s office:

In Phase 4 regions, no more than 33% of the maximum occupancy for a particular area for services occurring indoor; or no more than 50 people for services occurring outdoor.

“If you feel sick, even if you only feel a little sick, get tested then stay home,” Schuyler County Public Health Director Deborah Minor advised. “Taking these steps as soon as you start to feel sick limits how many people get exposed to the virus and helps keep it from spreading widely in the community.”