All eyes on Governor Cuomo as businesses anticipate phase two

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Businesses in Rochester says they’re cautiously optimistic about reopening for phase two. A big question Wednesday was, “Will restaurants be included in the Governor’s plan to allow outdoor seating?”

Blu Wolf Bistro has solid plan in place to make social distancing necessary outside.

“We have already had plastic dividers made for between tables, we already have a plan. My general manager and I measured six feet so we figure we can fit about 60 people outside safely and that’s the number one concern,” said Jason Snyder.

Meanwhile, Rochester Chamber of Commerce’s Bob Duffy tells us there are still many unanswered questions about phase two. He says people are wondering if nail salons and other services like outdoor dining will end up being included at the last minute.

Duffy did say there may be some good news for restaurants, but he added it all depends on what Governor Cuomo says.

“We have forwarded countless plans from restaurants for outdoor seating and suggestions for restaurants with social distancing, so we have forwarded the governors team some very thoughtful comprehensive great plans to re-open restaurants,” Duffy said. “Perhaps Friday may come with some good news or perhaps not.”

Naturally, Jason and other restaurant owners hope for the good news.

“Oh it would be great!,” Snyder said. “I’d get to call my staff to come in, many of them never got unemployment so they’re really struggling right now, so it would be huge news for them.”