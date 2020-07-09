No new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, more than half of 31 new cases are people under the age of 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in Monroe County, leaving the total death count locally at 277 from last official count Wednesday.

Officials report there have been 3,878 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 31 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,878 cases, 65 people are hospitalized and five of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The hospitalization rates are unchanged from Wednesday.

More than half of Thursday’s new confirmed cases includes people under the age of 30.

These new cases include: