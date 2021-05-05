Excelsior Pass can help verify your vaccination or COVID-19 test for venues

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — With more events opening across the state, many have been asking about the Excelsior Pass.

It’s a free way for a person to verify their COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results. There are three types of passes and they have different lengths of validity.

The COVID-19 vaccination pass is currently valid for 180 days after it is retrieved, opposed to 30 days of validity when it was first rolled out.

After it expires, you can get a new one from the Excelsior pass website.

The COVID-19 PCR test pass is valid until midnight on the third day after the test is administered. After your COVID-19 PCR test pass expires, a new test is required to retrieve a new pass. The COVID-19 antigen test pass is valid for 6 hours after your test, and after it expires, a new test is required to retrieve a new pass.

