Your COVID-19 questions for County Executive Bello, Mayor Warren, and Rep Morelle and Reed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, Rep. Joe Morelle and Rep. Tom Reed will be in the News 8 studio Wednesday for a COVID-19 town hall.

These local leaders say they want to answer as many questions as possible from folks in our community. The live town hall will air on TV from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. plus an additional streaming session on our website from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

We want to take your questions about the pandemic straight to the leaders, officials and experts. Send your coronavirus questions through email at newsroom@wroctv.com, to our Facebook, or to our Twitter.

Your COVID-19 questions for County Executive Bello, Mayor Warren, Rep. Morelle and Rep. Reed:

Steve Clements: Mr. Duffy was appointed to determine the specifics on re-opening our region. Why then did Gov. Cuomo close schools for the rest of the year? Isn’t that determination for Mr. Duffy to decide for Our region?

Cathy Pospula: Governor Cuomo outlined the specific criteria each region must meet before they can begin to reopen. Can you provide an overview of where our region stands in this process by category?

David Youngman: I can’t renew my drivers license because I want to upgrade to Enhanced which must be done in person at the county auto license bureau AKA the “DMV”. If I renew as standard license what provision will you make to upgrade in the future. Waiting 8 years is unacceptable!

Diane: Reopening into Phase I, can the NYS DMV offices open to process new purchases, etc. that cannot currently be done online? People take a number and stand in line anyway; a quick way to generate NY revenue income via sales tax and fees.

Cheryl: I am a restaurant worker and I am wondering what businesses will look like when we begin to open bars and restaurants. How will we be able to stay safe in a bar? You cant really wear a mask if you are going to a place to eat and drink and be social so how will this work? And when do they believe restaurants and bars will be able to open. Thank you

Joyce Bridges: There is a testing site for Coronvirus at Walmart on Hudson Avenue where online registration is required. How are people with no internet get tested especially in the poverty areas?