Your COVID-19 questions for Bob Duffy, man tasked with overseeing the reopening of Rochester, Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo deputized Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and CEO Bob Duffy as a special volunteer advisor to oversee the reopening of the Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

In a News 8 special at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Duffy will be answering the questions you have about this pandemic; what it will take to reopen, how long can the shutdown last, and more.

We want your questions! Send your them to us through email at newsroom@wroctv.com, to our Facebook, or to our Twitter, and we’ll bring them straight to Duffy.

Your COVID-19 questions for Bob Duffy:

Anthony Mirabella: I am a physician finishing training, trying to build a home. We are now several months delayed due to the ban on residential construction. All of our liquidity is tied up in the build. When can we expect these projects to be able to start again?

Francesca Pasquarella: How is testing in our region (diagnostic/antibody), do we have enough data; and is the testing infrastructure in place to guide decisions on reopening?

Michelle Gilbert: When can outside construction such as asphalt paving companies that mainly do residential driveways start working. All work is outside. We have a very short season to begin with not to mention having to deal with Mother Nature. We are outside the entire time on the job and there is not need to have any contact with the homeowner or asphalt plant employee. Our employees are able to social distance since they are outside and most driveways are at least 10’ wide. Right now, we are deemed non essential even though golf courses, marinas and boat launches are now open.

Kelly Davis: When will schools open? Will it be soon or not to fall? Thanks

Kathleen Keller Kalke-Zimmer: Our representatives in Albany are not up to the task?