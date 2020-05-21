1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

‘You need to leave’: Costco employee asks customer refusing to wear mask to go

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

THORNTON, Colorado (WXIN) – A video of a Costco employee dealing with a customer who refused to wear a mask has gone viral.

Costco’s policy requires members to wear masks while shopping, but the customer wouldn’t wear one and was refused service in the May 16 encounter.

In the video, the customer said he’s going to put the employee “on my 3,000-follower Instagram feed.”

That prompted the employee to wave at the camera and say, “Hi, everyone. I work for Costco, and I’m asking this member to wear a mask because that is our company policy.”

“And I’m not doing it because I woke up in a free country,” the customer responded.

When the customer refused to wear a mask, the employee took his cart, which the customer said was “full of stuff.”

“You are no longer welcome here in this warehouse,” the employee said. “You need to leave.”

The video appeared on Storyful. The customer, who identified himself as Garrett, said he’d been isolating at home for two months and did not have the coronavirus. He said requiring people to wear masks is “unjust,” and he called those who follow Costco’s policy “sheep.”

A Twitter user identified himself as the employee, Tison, and said he was grateful for the support he received for enforcing store policy.

“People of Twitter, thank you for all of the support,” he wrote. “I was just trying to protect our employees and our members.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends “wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss