YMCA is assisting city residents with COVID-19 vaccination sign ups

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The YMCA of Greater Rochester is providing assistance to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations appointments for the mass vaccination site at the former Kodak Hawkeye parking lot.

Before opening up to all, the site is first servicing those who are eligible under the states vaccination roll out plan and are living in the following zip codes: 14603, 14604, 14605, 14606, 14608, 14609, 14611, 14613, 14614, 14615, 14619 or 14621.

Efforts began this past weekend and will continue throughout the month of March.

Residents living in the designated ZIP codes, and meet current vaccine guidelines, can visit the following locations for technical support:

MAPLEWOOD FAMILY YMCA THE YMCA CENTER FOR EQUITY AT LEWIS STREET Saturday: Noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In-person health scans will be conducted prior to entering facilities and masks are required at all times while inside.

The vaccinations will begin on Wednesday, March 3. RTS has also announced it will waive fares on all trips on Route 35 St. Paul from March 3 through May 3 to make it easier for residents to get to the new mass vaccination site.