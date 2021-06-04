60 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 1.5% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 60 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 55 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.5%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,303.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 121 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 31 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 377,229 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 427,018 have received at least one dose — 57.5% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: