Wrestling with the virus: AEW event at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester postponed due to virus outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was all set to make its New York state in debut in Rochester next week, but not anymore.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, the wrestling event at the Blue Cross Arena, which was supposed to be broadcast live on TNT, has been rescheduled and will now take place on July 8, officials say.

This week’s show will still be broadcast live this Wednesday, just from Jacksonville, not Rochester.

Ticket holders will have the option to request refunds, or attend the show on the rescheduled date with no changes needed.

Late Wednesday night, Monroe County officials announced the first local confirmed case of the virus.

Since that announcement, many local events have been cancelled, including Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.