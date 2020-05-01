Woman with coronavirus arrested at Ky. grocery store after defying quarantine 3 times, police say

Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year, live briefing continues here
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Woman with coronavirus arrested at Ky. grocery store after defying quarantine 3 times, police say

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN/WFLA) — A Kentucky woman is accused of violating a self-quarantine order for the third time after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Kendra Burnett, 37, was arrested and charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count each of contempt of court and second-degree criminal mischief

According to the newspaper, Burnett violated a court order by shopping at a Kroger grocery store in Louisville. She was seen on surveillance video making contact with about five people at the store, the report said.

According to WAVE, the arrest comes a month after Burnett was fired from a senior facility that was struck with a deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

Her mother, Elizabeth Burnett, denies her daughter even has the virus and said the 14-day safety window had already passed. But police said it was the third time she refused to quarantine after testing positive for the virus, the Leader reported, citing the arrest report.

Burnett also said her daughter was wearing a mask and gloves at the store.

“I seen the police coming, but I just thought that he was just (there) because there’s always police over by U of L,” Elizabeth Burnett recalled. “She felt like she was already in the house for 14 days because she was here because she ain’t have no job, so where was she going?”

Kendra Burnett was previously employed at Treyton Oak Towers, a senior facility where more than 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than a dozen others have died from the virus.

A facility representative confirmed she had been dismissed and her last day was March 23.

Her mother says Kendra Burnett had never felt any symptoms and now they’re getting death threats.

“They were threatening us online. We had to block their page. There was this girl on there threatening to do something to her, shoot up her house because her mother was in there.. I was like, we’re going to have to move from here,” Elizabeth Burnett said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss