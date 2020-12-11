Woman who participated in polio vaccine trials as a child says she ‘can’t wait’ to get COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force unanimously approved the FDA decision to move forward with the Pfizer vaccine. While many people across the country are still skeptical of getting the vaccine, one local woman who lived through the Polio vaccine trials can’t wait to get it.

Patricia Julian said while some people are worried the COVID-19 vaccine was produced quickly she’s glad it was. “I wouldn’t hesitate a minute to get it. It’s wonderful news, people have described it as a light at the end of the tunnel,” Julian said.

This won’t be her first time getting a vaccine when it first comes out. She was part of the Polio vaccine trials back in 1954 when she was eight years old.

“We were in the school hall at the Holy Rosary School on Lexington Avenue in Rochester and I was in the trial. I received the live vaccine, my cousin was in the trial he received the placebo.”

She said her parents didn’t hesitate to put her in the trial and were thrilled she got the real vaccine. Julian said people were afraid of getting Polio as they are now of getting COVID-19. She said people shouldn’t trust the virus more than they trust the vaccine.

“Don’t be afraid. Be afraid not to. This is a public health thing not just for yourself but for everyone else. We don’t want this in our country to go on and on.”

Julian said she doesn’t think we should be forced to get it but it should be a strong recommendation.

Governor Cuomo said New York state could get its first round of the vaccines this weekend which will include 170,000 doses.