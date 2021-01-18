With supply limited, Monroe County no longer scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to limited supply, Monroe County is no longer scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the time being.

A joint statement from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza Monday:

“The Monroe County Department of Public Health is expecting an allocation of approximately 1500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, which is enough to fulfill previously scheduled appointments of essential workers. These vaccinations will take place at our clinics at the County Fleet Center and the Rochester Riverside Convention Center through Wednesday. Any worker who has an existing appointment at the Monroe County Fleet Center for later this week will be contacted by MCDPH with updated information about their appointment. At this time, we are not in a position to offer additional appointments until more vaccine becomes available.

Per New York State’s directive, MCDPH will continue to prioritize essential workers, and will make additional appointments as soon as supply allows us to do so.

Our goal has been to ensure Monroe County’s capacity to administer the vaccine outpaces the available supply. We’ve reached that point this week, and hope that additional supply becomes available as manufacturing and distribution increase.”

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York state was receiving 50,000 less doses than the usually weekly allotment. This comes as the CDC guidelines expanded the population groups eligible to receive the vaccine.

From Monroe County

Vaccine Information Update: Due to vaccine availability, Monroe County is not opening new vaccination appointments at this time. All previously scheduled vaccinations will be administered on Monday and Tuesday ONLY this week.

If you have an existing appointment at the Monroe County Fleet Center this week, please read the following very carefully, as some days and locations have changed:

If your appointment is scheduled for TUESDAY, JANUARY 19, please go to the Monroe County Fleet Center, 145 Paul Rd., Rochester, 14624, at your scheduled time. YOUR APPOINTMENT HAS NOT CHANGED.

If your appointment is scheduled for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20, please go to the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 103 E. Main St., Rochester, 14604, on TUESDAY, JANUARY 19, ANYTIME between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. DO NOT GO TO THE FLEET CENTER.

If your appointment is scheduled for THURSDAY, JANUARY 21, please go to the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 103 E. Main St., Rochester, 14604, on TUESDAY, JANUARY 19, ANYTIME between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. DO NOT GO TO THE FLEET CENTER.

If your appointment is scheduled for FRIDAY, JANUARY 22, please go to the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 103 E. Main St., Rochester, 14604, on TUESDAY, JANUARY 19, ANYTIME between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. DO NOT GO TO THE FLEET CENTER.

If your appointment is scheduled for SATURDAY, JANUARY 23, please go to the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 103 E. Main St., Rochester, 14604, on TUESDAY, JANUARY 19, ANYTIME between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. DO NOT GO TO THE FLEET CENTER.

Individuals should bring proof of eligibility and insurance card.

Parking for the Rochester Riverside Convention Center is available at no charge in the South Avenue Parking Garage. If you have any questions or concerns, please call (585) 753-5555.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.