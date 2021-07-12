With stalling vaccination rates, Monroe County looks to weekly hyper-local push for boost

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — About a month ago, on June 14, Monroe County reported 58.6 percent of its population with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Today, roughly a month later, its COVID dashboard reads 60.6 percent – just a 2 percent increase in roughly a month.

With stalling vaccination rates, Monroe County is looking to its weekly push to distribute the vaccine in hyper-local sites.

“We have some zip codes in the county that are upwards of 90 percent vaccinated, and other zip codes that are low 30s and 40s,” County Executive Adam Bello told News 8 in an interview.

“This is part of our effort to partner with community-based organizations that people trust, but are also located in neighborhoods that have been underserved so far,” Bello added.

The push to vaccinate, Bello explained, is also done with the colder months in mind.

“As you get to the fall, and people start to go back inside again, and you get back to being in closer quarters, those lower vaccination areas become more higher risk areas,” said Bello. “We don’t want to see that happen.”

The Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S.; data suggests a small portion of COVID cases in the Rochester are Delta variant cases.

“The new virus that’s out, made me get here much quicker,” said Ken Gamble, a Rochester resident who received a vaccine at one of the sites Monday.

In the city, fifteen vaccination sites are each open over the course of separate days this week.