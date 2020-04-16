With new guidelines in place, are states prepared to reopen?

1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
As the U.S. moves past 32,000 coronavirus deaths, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won’t be featured tonight during primetime cable news — including the struggle states might experience to reopen and relief funds running out for small businesses. You can watch their original reporting in a livestream at 9/8c.

The ranks of America’s unemployed swelled toward Great Depression-era levels Thursday, and President Donald Trump reacted to the pressure on the economy by outlining a phased approach to reopening parts of the country where the coronavirus is being brought under control.

Under the plan, presented by Trump in a call with the nation’s governors, the president will ease his social-distancing guidelines to allow states to start getting back to business over the next several weeks in places that have strong testing and have seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

“You’re going to call your own shots,” Trump told the governors, according to an audio recording obtained by The Associated Press, after a week in which he clashed with them over his claim that he has “total” authority over how and when the country reopens.

The move came on the same day the government reported 5.2 million more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the four-week total to 22 million — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record. The losses translate to about 1 in 7 American workers.

While many Americans have chafed at the damage to their livelihoods, business leaders and governors have warned that more testing and protective gear are needed before they can start lifting the lockdowns and other restrictions that have all but strangled the economy. Health experts have cautioned that easing restrictions too soon could allow the virus to come storming back.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

