With new guidance, local ski resort ready to hit the slopes

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State has set a November 6th reopening date for ski resorts.

For resorts like local Bristol Mountain, the state is also issuing a roadmap for reopening under COVID guidelines.

“We’re certainly looking forward to a great winter season,” said Steven Fuller, the Vice President of Bristol Mountain ski resort.

Among the precautions resorts like Bristol Mountain will have to follow: 50 percent capacity, masks at all times except when skiing, eating or drinking, lifts with only members of the same party, and ski lessons with a maximum 10 people.

Resorts will also have to reduce capacity by a quarter on ‘peak days.’

“These first steps, they give us a lot of promise, a lot of excitement,” added Fuller.

Fuller said also he expects more detailed guidance to come from Albany.

The resort’s Rocket Lodge is under construction, which should wrap up by Thanksgiving, Fuller told News 8. The project will double capacity and, Fuller says, provide extra space for social distancing inside the lodge.

“To be able to still operate, to be able to do that even at a reduced capacity, I think it’s going to set us up very well this winter,” said Fuller.