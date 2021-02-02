Winter storm delays Tuesday’s vaccine appointments at state-run sites

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Upstate state-run mass vaccination sites in Binghamton, Albany, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Utica, Syracuse and Rochester will open with a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Appointments that were previously scheduled before 10 a.m. at these sites will be rescheduled for later in the day.

New Yorkers with appointments scheduled for Tuesday at these sites will receive an email or text message rescheduling their vaccination.

“This winter storm is already producing large amounts of snow and creating dangerous travel conditions, and it is expected to continue into tomorrow,” Governor Cuomo said. “For the safety of both workers and individuals scheduled to receive a vaccination, we will be postponing appointments for tomorrow at several vaccination sites that are being impacted by this storm. To be clear – no one is losing an appointment — they will all be rescheduled when conditions are safer.”

As part of the rescheduling process and to the extent possible, timing of new appointments will be scheduled in alignment with the original appointment’s time. If that new appointment time does not work for an individual given the change in day, they will be provided with a contact number to identify a different time that may work better for the individual.