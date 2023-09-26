ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Health officials have noted a rise in COVID cases in our area. That brought up some questions as to whether any policy change would follow.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says that will not be the case. Mendoza says there are still no mask requirements, and right now it’s all about following what he’s calling best practices.

“Nothing has changed from the standpoint of those guidelines,” Mendoza said. “So when you test positive or when you have symptoms, that’s considered day zero, and you’re to isolate for five days. That’s generally best practice for COVID, because we know people can transmit the illness during that period.”

