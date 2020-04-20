Why some taxpaying immigrants don’t qualify for stimulus checks

Breaking News
81 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,035 confirmed cases
Live Now
President Trump, White House hold Monday’s coronavirus briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Why some taxpaying immigrants don’t qualify for stimulus checks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While many Americans are receiving their stimulus checks, there’s a group of people who don’t qualify. People need a social security number to receive a check, which disqualifies some immigrants.

While many immigrants are also taxpayers, some won’t be receiving a stimulus check. The law says you need a social security number on your tax return which some immigrants don’t have.

Michael Kelly is the co-founder of Rochester Refugee Sewing and Repair. This branch of the organization trains and employs refugees.

“They’re all legally allowed to work in the United States, that doesn’t necessarily mean they have a social security number. They may have a green card, they may be here on a refugee visa, there are a number of different stages in the immigration process they could be in,” said Kelly of his workers.

Djifa Kothor is the executive director of Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services. He said the organization is also currently helping a few asylum seekers who are waiting on work permits. This means they can’t work or get a stimulus check right now.

“Especially now that they definitely can’t work they can’t get any kind of work they have expressed that, and now the courts have closed so there’s no hearing schedule, nothing,” said Kothor.

Kelly said his employees have been working hard to keep Rochester safe but sewing masks. He believes they deserve the same benefits.

“The fact that we would not support folks who are working to make the community better I think is insulting. We welcome people here because we believe that America is one of the best countries in the world to be and one of the best countries to raise a family and if that is in fact true, we should be able to support the people that are here.”

They said many people in the community have stepped up and donated food to the organization to help immigrants during this tough time.

Rochester Refugee has helped over 400 people make a life for their families in Rochester.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss