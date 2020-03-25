Why Monroe County doesn’t have a COVID-19 case map

1  of  74
by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many areas around the country, and the state, offer interactive maps to show their communities where confirmed cases of COVID-19 are located.

Monroe County does not.

Earlier this week, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza explained why he had reservations about the idea of an interactive map.

Questions around the idea of having an interactive map,” Dr. Mendoza said. “I am fully in support of having a map that highlights where the individuals live in our county, but I’ll tell you I have reservations about that.

“One is, if you happen to live in a zip code or an area where there is not a reported case, I don’t want you to leave with a false sense of security. Thinking somehow you might be more able to go outside and defy the staying at home orders that we’ve implemented because that is simply not true.

“And second of all, I don’t want those living in an area where there are cases to feel falsely alarmed, because frankly the risk across our community is quite consistent. We know this is widely prevalent in our community, and I don’t want any particular zip code or neighborhood to think they are more or less at risk than the next.

“So we are working on how to make that map useful for people, but again my reservation about that isn’t that we don’t share the data. I think the data is important to share. I just don’t want people to come away with a false sense of alarm of a false sense of security.”

Full press conference:

