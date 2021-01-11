Who is eligible for vaccination in Phase 1b?

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The state announced groups identified in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan would be eligible to receive the vaccination along with groups identified in 1a.

It means essential workers and residents over the age of 75 can begin making reservations on Monday, January 11, according to the state.

In part one of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2021 State of the State address, he said the state currently receives 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and that it would take 14 weeks to vaccinate all those New Yorkers currently eligible in groups 1a and 1b.

The state said there are 3.2 million residents in group 1b that are now eligible to get vaccinated. They also said 20 mass distribution sites will be opened up in the upcoming weeks.

“We are establishing a network of thousands of providers statewide to both supplement the work of hospitals to vaccinate health care workers, as well as begin the vaccination of other essential workers and individuals 75 and older,” Governor Cuomo said last Friday.

“The federal government controls the supply, so as we continue to receive more, New York will not only ensure doses are distributed in the most fair and socially equitable way possible, but that health care workers continue to be prioritized so our hospitals remain safe and staffed,” he said.

New Yorkers eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine beginning January 11