While gyms have OK to start reopening, movie theaters are still left in the dark

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While gyms have the OK to start reopening next Monday, other businesses such as movie theaters are still left in the dark.

We spoke with a theater owner who says their patience is running out.

What’s more essential gyms or movie theaters?

Right now Gov. Andrew Cuomo says gyms are more essential, and that’s left movie theater owners with little to no hope as to when they’ll get to reopen.

However, for Ray Barker at the North Park Theatre, that’s tough when so many other businesses are getting the go-ahead from the state to reopen, and movie theaters haven’t received a clear date.

“It would be helpful to have, be able to know are we going to be open in a couple of weeks or a month or is it going to be longer than that so we can plan accordingly,” Barker said.

During his briefing Monday, Gov. Cuomo says movie theaters pose a high risk.

“It is a congregate, it’s one ventilation system, you’re seated there for a long period of time. Airflow, engineering of that system is key,” Cuomo said.

Barker says, “I’m not an HVAC expert but our HVAC guy says that he’s perfectly ready to put in the kind of filters they’re asking for.”

Barker says he doesn’t believe the risk isn’t any greater at theaters than gyms.

He says the National Association of Theater Owners came out with guidelines this week.

It includes wearing masks and at least two seats in between people.

AMC will open more than 100 locations in the U.S. starting this Thursday.

That’s with the exception of those here in New York State.