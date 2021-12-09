Where to get a free at-home COVID-19 test kit in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is making at-home COVID-19 test kits available for free to residents ahead of the upcoming holidays.

The county purchased hundreds of thousands of kits to be distributed to residents to help identify COVID-19 cases before people gather with family and friends.

Each test kit contains two tests, and most events require some form of a proof of residency to receive the kit. Proof of residency includes a driver’s license or utility bill. Most events indicate supplies are limited.

Distribution events happening in the upcoming days around the region are as follows:

Brighton — Saturday, December 11 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday December 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Temple B’rith Kodesh located at 2131 Elmwood Avenue. Proof of residency required. People ca drive, walk, or bike in to receiver their test kit.

Chili — Saturday, December 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the lobby of the Community Center located at 3237 Chili Avenue. Proof of residency required and test kits are available for adults only, one kit per customer. Residents with questions can call 585-889-6111 or email ddunning@townofchili.org.

Gates — Wednesday, December 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gates Town Hall parking lot. Proof of residency required, one kit per adult. Leftover kits will be available for pickup at the Gates Town Clerk's or Gates Public Library.

Greece — Monday, December 13 and Tuesday, December 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can head to Greece Town Hall and plan on entering through the "Meeting Room" entrance to pick up their kit. One test kit per household and proof of residency is required.

Henrietta — Sunday, December 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park located at 595 Calkins Road. One kit per vehicle and proof of residency required.

Irondequoit — Saturday, December 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Irondequoit Department of Public Works located at 2629 E. Ridge Road. Limit one test kit per vehicle. Proof of residency required (such as license or utility ball). Residents can call 585-753-5555 with questions.

Penfield — Saturday December 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Penfield Town Hall located at 3100 Atlantic Avenue. Proof of residency required. Folks with questions are encouraged to contact Monroe County at 585-753-5555 or visit monroecounty.gov.

Perinton — Saturday, December 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Perinton Public Works located 100 Cobbs Lane. One kit per household, available to town and village residents.

Ogden — Saturday, December 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ogden Highway Garage located at 2432 South Union Street. One kit per family, must show proof of residency within Town of Ogden or Village of Spencerport.

Spencerport — Saturday, December 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ogden Highway Garage located at 2432 South Union Street. One kit per family, must show proof of residency within Town of Ogden or Village of Spencerport.

Sweden — Saturday, December 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the south parking lot of the Community Center located at 4927 Lake Road, and the back parking lot of the Town Hall at State Street. Limit one kit per adult in household. For questions, call 585-637-7588 or email supervisor@townofsweden.org. Available for Village of Brockport residents too.

Webster — Saturday, December 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Xerox campus in parking lot 147. One test kit per vehicle, proof of residency required. Residents with questions are encouraged to reach out to communications@ci.webster.ny.us.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to add to this list as more distribution events are announced.

According to Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, people should take their test within 24 hours of the gathering is a good baseline recommendation for residents to take the test, but added that there are circumstances that would change that, like people who isolate before there gathering should take their test closer to when they last were exposed to other people.

“The beauty of the rapid antigen test is that it will tell you if you are contagious,” Dr. Mendoza said Wednesday. “Which is why if you are symptomatic and you take the test and you are positive we are highly confident you are positive and contagious. It’s also the reason why if you were exposed in the last several hours and you take a test now it may not be positive yet. That would be considered a false negative when compared to the PCR test but the reality is until you are symptomatic you are very unlikely to be contagious.”

Additionally Dr. Mendoza highlighted the importance of the correct usage of these tests.

“It all depends on how we utilize these test kits,” he said. “For that reason we are providing educational materials to try to help people to understand these nuances but the take home message here is that these rapid antigen test are highly effective at detecting individuals who are contagious and at the end of the day that’s really what we want to know. We will follow the numbers as things unfold and update the public as we know more.”