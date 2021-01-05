When will the COVID-19 vaccine be available to you? NYS distribution plan explained

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)- In mid-October, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s plan for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The plan made healthcare workers the top priority group to receive the vaccine.

Many healthcare workers in the Capital Region have already been vaccinated while other groups wait patiently for their turn. However, it may be some time before the vaccine is available to healthy adults and children, who will be eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase five of the state’s plan.

The state released a 58-page report on their COVID-19 vaccination plan in October. It said the vaccine will be made available to all residents who want to get it. It also said because the COVID-19 situation is fluid, room was made in the plan to adjust it as necessary.

The state has not provided any additional information regarding a date for vaccine distribution for each of the phases. High-risk hospital workers like those in the emergency room and intensive care units were part of the 1A group already receiving the vaccine.

All hospital outpatient and ambulatory care staff with direct patient contact were deemed eligible to receive the vaccine beginning January 4, 2021, according to an update on the state’s website. This group also includes physicians, dentists, physical/occupational/speech therapists, optometrists, and home health care workers.

New Yorkers who want to know when they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can check on the New York state government website. The form asks residents some basic questions to determine their eligibility.

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Phase 4

Phase 5