ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s been a new sub-variant to Omicron popping up around the world. It’s called BA.2 and has been seen as more contagious than previous variants. But what dangers does it pose?

Infectious disease specialists have concluded BA.2 already accounts for 35% of new Coronavirus cases in the United States. It is responsible for the slight uptick we’ve seen in cases compared to the beginning of March, but nowhere near any state of emergency levels so far.

The State Department of Health calculated the Finger Lakes region has a 7-day average of 104 positive Covid-19 cases this week.

Over 20 more than the first week of March.

BA.2 poses the same health threats as Omicron, but doctors have concluded it’s more contagious.

“It still can cause death and it can be a serious disease,” URMC (University of Rochester Medical Center) Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edward Walsh warned. “But it looks as if it’s a little less severe.”

“We know that in Europe for example like Germany and France cases are increasing up 80% compared to the week before,” Rochester General Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Emil Lesho told us. “So, we hope that we don’t see the same level of increase but we’re keeping an eye on it.”

Because the first wave of omicron infected more people than previous surges, infectious disease specialists don’t predict BA.2 will surge as instantly as the initial Omicron wave. But the key area to watch is how many cases lead to hospitalizations, to know its true threat.

“We average between 1-2 cases admitted each day with presumable omicron,” Dr. Walsh said. “That’s down quite a bit from our peak about 40-50 a day one month ago.”

Vaccinated or not, nothing has changed with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines which advise anyone who tests positive for the BA.2 variant still needs to quarantine for at least five days and mask up in public until you’re asymptomatic.

“If you do test positive you should quarantine and if you’re sick you should get tested,” Dr. Lesho urged. “This is the basics.”

“Wearing a mask until you’re asymptomatic and for a total of ten days,” Dr. Walsh added. “Even if you’ve become asymptomatic after 4-5 days you should continue to wear a mask when in contact with others.”

Local doctors add this BA.2 Subvariant is more likely to infect people who haven’t caught COVID recently in the last half of the omicron wave or haven’t received a booster. BA.2 shows fewer threats to people fully vaccinated with a third dose.

Out of all age groups, local infectious disease specialists see BA.2 infecting 0–4-year old’s at slightly higher rates than previous waves. But are not high enough to show we need to return to blanket masking policies