What it will take to achieve herd immunity against COVID in Rochester and beyond

Dr. Jeff Harp from Highland Family Medicine discussed herd immunity to COVID-19 and the barriers that could keep us from achieving it.

What is herd immunity?

Herd immunity occurs when enough people in a given community have antibodies against a specific disease, either through vaccination or prior exposure to the virus. That makes it difficult to spread from person to person and even protects people who don’t have any immunity.

What percentage of the population must be immunized for the population to have herd immunity to COVID-19?

Experts currently estimate that from 70 to 85 percent of the population must be immune through vaccination or having the illness.

How close are we?

We have a long way to go.

What are the barriers to achieving herd immunity?

First, rates of immunization. Currently, 22.7 percent of the U.S. population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but only 12.3 percent have been fully vaccinated and are therefore are protected from severe disease.

Next, new virus variants. Some of the new variants are more infectious than the original COVID-19 so that a higher percentage of the population will need to be immune to protect against transmission. And some of the new variants are resistant to our current vaccines, so even some of those immunized will not actually be immune if these variants become more common. Plus, immunity does not last forever. As immunity fades people will again become vulnerable to the virus.

Finally, fears about immunization. Many people have chosen not to be vaccinated. If 25% of the population makes that choice we may never achieve herd immunity.

What about the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine?

That is a good example. Although there were concerns about it causing blood clots, the data shows that the rate of blood clots in people who were vaccinated is actually lower than the rate in people who have not been vaccinated. So the vaccine is safe. But it is natural to be hesitant even when science tells us we should continue using the vaccine.

So, what is the current best approach to protecting ourselves from COVID-19?

We should continue working for herd immunity, which means vaccinating 85% of the population. Until we reach that we should continue the safe practices that we know to be effective in preventing transmission: sanitizing, hand cleansing, masking, physical distancing, and staying home when sick.