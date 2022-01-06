What new COVID quarantine and isolation guidance means for Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officially adopted the latest COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance from the New York State Department of Health Wednesday.

The guidance resembles recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but differs in a number of ways.

Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza clarified the local guidance in a tweet Thursday. It breaks down as follows:

If you are vaccinated and boosted, or vaccinated but not eligible for a booster, and test positive for COVID-19:

  • Isolate for 5 days.
    • If you are symptomatic, the 5-day isolation period begins the day you began showing symptoms.
    • If you are not symptomatic, the 5-day isolation period begins the day you tested positive.
  • After 5 days:
    • If your symptoms have resolved, isolation ends. Wear a well-fitting mask when you are around people for a further 5 days.
    • If you are still symptomatic, isolate another 5 days.

If you are vaccinated and boosted, or vaccinated but not eligible for a booster, and exposed to someone with COVID-19:

  • You do not need to quarantine. You should wear a well-fitting mask while around other people for 10 days, beginning from the date of your last exposure.
  • If you begin showing symptoms of COVID-19, quarantine immediately and get tested as soon as possible.
    • If your test is negative, quarantine ends.
    • If you do not get tested, follow the 5-day isolation guidance above.

If you are unvaccinated, or vaccinated and eligible for a booster, but not boosted, and test positive for COVID-19:

  • Isolate for 5 days.
    • If you are symptomatic, the 5-day isolation period begins the day you began showing symptoms.
    • If you are not symptomatic, the 5-day isolation period begins the day you tested positive.
  • If you begin showing symptoms of COVID-19, quarantine immediately and get tested as soon as possible.
    • If your test is negative, quarantine ends.
    • If you do not get tested, follow the 5-day isolation guidance above.

If you are unvaccinated, or vaccinated and eligible for a booster, but not boosted, and exposed to someone with COVID-19:

  • Quarantine for 5 days, beginning from the date of your last exposure. Wear a well-fitting mask when around people for another 5 days.

