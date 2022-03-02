ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Children in daycare programs will not be required by New York State to continue wearing face masks beginning Wednesday, March 2.

Waves spread through the state after Gov. Kathy Hochul rescinded the mask mandate for all indoor locations a few weeks ago. Some school districts, parents, and students called for an end to masks in schools, but the state said they would wait until March before making the determination.

However, Gov. Hochul announced the mask mandate in schools would be lifted Wednesday at a press conference Sunday, Feb. 28, nearly a month after the mask mandate was lifted for businesses.

With updated mask guidance, the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) also posted updated COVID-19 guidance for child care providers on its website.

The agency recommends kids wear a mask under certain conditions like if they have had close contact (closer than six feet for more than 15 minutes in 24 hours) with someone COVID positive.

Kids recovering from COVID will still have to quarantine for five days from the first full day they started experiencing symptoms.

If they return to their daycare provider on day six, they will have to wear a mask up until day 10.

OCFS also said parents should feel free to have their child(ren) continue to wear a mask if they choose.

Child care providers can also choose to continue requiring children to wear a mask as well as municipalities and/or counties.

OCFS’s issued the following statement in regards to official guidance for child care providers:

Given the dramatic 98% decrease in COVID-19 since the Omicron surge earlier this year, as well new guidance issued by the CDC, the New York State Office of Children and Family Services will no longer require that masks be worn in child care programs, except in specific instances as detailed in the guidance below, effective March 2, 2022. Parents should feel free to have their children continue to wear masks if they desire, and we will work with our child care providers to keep our programs healthy and safe. We thank our child care providers for their tremendous commitment and patience while serving the working families of New York State throughout the pandemic.

