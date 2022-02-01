What local doctors are saying about new sub-variants of Omicron

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Data shows we may have reached our peak in the Omicron surge, but more sub-variants are emerging that have doctors talking about potential delay in recovery.

Local infectious disease specialists have so far detected four sub-variants stemming from Omicron spreading throughout 40 countries around the world. So far none have been detected in our area of the state of New York. But medical researchers are concerned they could raise setting back progress made in the decline of cases and hospitalizations.

Every strain of the coronavirus has mutated into sub-variants which don’t always last long. At this stage for the ones from Omicron doctors urge everyone not to panic.

“Sub-variants come and go,” Rochester General Hospital Healthcare Epidemiologist Dr. Emil Lesho said. “That’s naturally what viruses do. Some of them will fizzle into nothing, some of them may be more significant.”

So far none of the new Sub-variants to Omicron appear to be immune to the Covid vaccine. And those who are boosted haven’t shown any serious symptoms. They also lack spike mutation, making it easier to track them by PCR testing.

“So far, the reports are good that we can expect BA.2 to be able to be detected by our current testing methods,” Dr. Joseph Sellers, President of the Medical Society of the State of New York explained.

“Getting boosted is still very effective at keeping people out of the hospital and out of the ICU,” Dr. Lesho added. “Without severe infections and without current variants and sub-variants.”

Studies show if you’ve contracted the Coronavirus during the Omicron surge, you have developed immunity to sub-variants. But that’s only temporary and doctors expect more research to come showing they could develop stronger.

“We collect information on people when they have an infection,” Dr. Lesho said. “Including the severity of their infection if their in the hospital. We match the sub strain to the clinical behavior of the infection. That’s how we determine how infectious these variants are.”

In other parts of the world like Denmark who saw some of the first new cases of these sub variants from Omicron, they did detect it was more infectious. Eventually counting for 65% of all new Covid-19 cases.