What Gov. Cuomo’s ‘surge and flex’ hospital plan means for COVID-19 red zone designations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a change to New York state’s COVID-19 micro-cluster zone designation strategy during a briefing in New York City Monday.

Whereas previous zone designations were based on seven-day rolling average positivity rates in a specific area, and new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, the new format dictates a red zone designation based on a region’s “critical hospital capacity.”

The governor announced that regions that reach critical hospital capacity will be designated as a red zone. In this definition, critical hospital capacity is “if a region’s seven-day average hospitalization growth rate shows that the region will reach 90% within the next three weeks,” according to the governor’s office.

A red-zone designation would put restrictions in place similar to the NY PAUSE shutdown from the spring, when all non-essential businesses were closed. Under current guidelines, red zone restrictions would include:

Non-essential gatherings prohibited

Less than 25% capacity, or 10 person maximum, for religious worship services

All non-essential business are closed

Takeout or delivery only for dining

Schools closed, remote-only instruction

This designation policy goes into effect after the implementation of the state’s new “surge and flex” program.

The state’s “surge and flex” protocol mandates all hospitals begin expanding their bed capacity by 25%, to further prepare hospitals for a future COVID-19 surge. Hospitals had previously been preparing plans for this action as part of the governor’s winter COVID Plan.

Additionally, Gov. Cuomo issued a call to all retired doctors and nurses urging them to return to service if they are able to do so. A registration will be renewed at no cost for an individual who completes the questionnaire through the volunteer portal, set up by the New York State Department of Health.

“Right now, the data is showing us that the highest percent of hospitalization is actually Upstate: Finger Lakes, that’s Monroe, Rochester area,” Gov. Cuomo said Monday. “Buffalo, Western New York, Central New York. You come down to New York City, Long Island, we actually have a lower rate hospitalized than upstate, which is an exact flip of where we were in the spring. In the spring, we had a largely downstate situation and upstate the situation was much better.”

According to the governor’s office, the Finger Lakes region has the highest percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations versus regional population, but more hospital beds currently available, thanks to larger hospital capacity than other regions.

Per the aforementioned 90% critical hospital capacity, the Finger Lakes region would have to be on track to lower hospital capacity by 20% for the red zone designation to be initiated.

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Hospitalizations as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region Capital Region 220 0.02% 26% Central New York 296 0.04% 26% Rochester & Finger Lakes 545 0.05% 30% Long Island 702 0.03% 18% Mid-Hudson 618 0.03% 25% Mohawk Valley 146 0.03% 26% New York City 1416 0.02% 19% North Country 38 0.01% 46% Southern Tier 134 0.02% 39% Western New York 487 0.04% 28% NYS TOTAL 4,602 0.02% 23%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region Capital Region 314 167 44% Central New York 290 189 33% Rochester & Finger Lakes 659 246 62% Long Island 801 579 25% Mid-Hudson 728 368 48% Mohawk Valley 131 99 26% New York City 2290 1687 27% North Country 67 33 54% Southern Tier 129 82 35% Western New York 559 293 50% NYS TOTAL 5,968 3,743 37%

Monday’s statewide COVID-19 data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 4,602 (+160)

– 4,602 (+160) Patients Newly Admitted – 530

– 530 Hospital Counties – 55

– 55 Number ICU – 872 (+22)

– 872 (+22) Number ICU with Intubation – 477 (+13)

– 477 (+13) Total Discharges – 88,263 (+314)

– 88,263 (+314) Deaths – 80

– 80 Total Deaths – 27,232

Each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: