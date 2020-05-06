Well Now Urgent Care offering testing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Well Now Urgent Care is now offering antibody and diagnostic COVID-19 testing at its Rochester locations.

If you’ve had or have COVID-19 symptoms, you are eligible for the tests. All patients will be screened in their car, given a mask and brought directly to a private patient room for further evaluation and testing.

“Bringing both types of COVID-19 testing to our communities in Rochester is a top priority right now,” WellNow Urgent Care President John Radford, said in a statement. “As New York prepares to reopen, providing all our communities with answers to their COVID-19 questions is as much our responsibility as is making sure all our centers remain a safe and welcoming place for all urgent care needs.”

Testing is available at the following Rochester locations:

Gates

Greece

Fairport

Irondequoit

Tests are available seven days a week. No appointments are needed.