Wegmans offering COVID-19 vaccine to people 12 and up

NEW YORK (WETM) — New York State Wegmans pharmacy locations, with the exception of Harrison and Brooklyn, will now be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 12 and older.

Online appointment scheduling for minors is open now with appointment availability starting Saturday, May 15. Walk-in appointments will also be available for individuals age 12-17 starting the same day. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for individuals age 12 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for individuals 18 and older.

Walk-in appointments for individuals 18 and older are also available at all New York State Wegmans pharmacy locations

Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can be made at wegmans.com/pharmacy or by calling 1-800-207-6099. The vaccine offered at each location will be noted at the time of scheduling.