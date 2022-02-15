ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans announced in a press release today that the federal distribution program for N95 masks has hit their stores. The masks are free and available to the public, and will be at all Wegmans locations. Three masks will be given out per person, while supplies last.

Wegmans says that the “in-store location of masks and hours of distribution will vary by store,” and asks that you call your area Wegmans, or visit their website.

The White House announced Wednesday that it is making 400 million N95 masks available for free, part of a string of actions aimed at fighting the surging omicron variant.

The masks will be available for pickup at “tens of thousands of local pharmacies” as well as thousands of community health centers, the White House said. The masks will begin shipping later this week and will start to become available late next week, before being “fully up and running” in early February.

How to order your free at-home COVID tests from the federal government

Making high-quality masks more available has been one of the areas where President Biden has been under pressure to step up the response to the virus.

Experts have been stepping up calls for people to use higher quality masks like N95s, which offer much better protection than simple cloth masks, especially in the face of the highly-transmissible omicron variant.

NEW: You possibly just got an alert from @Wegmans saying that free N95 masks are now available at all Wegmans locations. There is a limit of 3 masks per person. pic.twitter.com/pa4VG0q0dk — Ally Peters (@allypetersnews) February 15, 2022

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that N95 masks offer the highest level of protection.

Experts have also recommended KN95 masks, another type of high quality mask, though consumers are warned to make sure the masks they are buying are not counterfeit.