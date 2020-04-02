1  of  75
Wegmans employees can wear masks if they want to, $2 per hour raise for workers in April

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans officials say employees can now wear masks while they are working if they want to amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

A statement from Wegmans officials Thursday said:

“We have always operated under the premise that we can only achieve our goals if we first meet the needs of our people. As a result, we have come to the decision that while not currently recommended by the CDC, any employee who feels more comfortable wearing a mask while working may do so. Our employees have always been our top priority, and will continue to be, as we work together to remain a safe place to work and shop.”

Wegmans employees will also earn an extra $2 per hour for the month of April. An update on the Wegmans website Thursday says:

“As a thank you to our employees who are working tirelessly to serve the needs of our customers, we are increasing their pay by $2 an hour during the months of March and April,

Wegmans also temporarily changed its store hours of operations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. All area Wegmans stores are now open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

