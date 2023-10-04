ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans announced that the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine is inconsistent as demand for it has increased.

According to a sign posted at one of their stores, they said that the Wegmans Pharmacy teams are working to serve the local community on a walk-in basis as supplies last.

News 8 has reached out to Wegmans for further details and they explained in a statement that there have been shipping challenges due to the launch of the new vaccine formulation. Along with the high demand, they said that these challenges are impacting pharmacies across the country.

Wegmans added that they are working with their suppliers and are expecting a more consistent supply in the coming weeks.