Wegmans adds items to limit list, prepares for increased holiday traffic

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — As the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to creep up in Monroe County, many people are starting to stock up on certain groceries again.

At Wegmans, many items such as toilet paper, peanut butter, and trash bags have had a buyer limit since March, but they recently added napkins and tissues to that list. Sarah Depeters is the Vice President of Grocery, Dairy, and Frozen.

“We really in some categories have not seen that demand drop so since that early spike in March categories like paper, cleaning, bath tissue have really maintained at a higher level than what’s normal,” Depeters said of the continued item limit.

She said they’ve been preparing for this time of year, noting what worked in the spring and what didn’t.

“We always want to make sure there’s an option on the shelf. There may not be the exact brand that you’re looking for, but we feel we’re in good shape to offer an option.”

Tracy VanAuker is the Public Relations Manager. She said as business picks up again, some other changes may be made again.

“Some things like single queue lines, one way aisles you probably won’t see again because we saw it didn’t really affect the social distancing,” VanAuker said. “If we’re seeing overcrowding or a bottleneck that’s when we’ll shut our doors and give people a chance to move out before letting more customers in.”

She also said cameras are being installed outside at the two highest-traffic stores, Pittsford and Penfield. The cameras will go live at the end of the week.

“If they’re looking for a quieter time to go they’ll be able to see what the parking lot looks like and just really get a sense for if that’s a good time to head out to the store.”