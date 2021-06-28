Monroe County’s weekly COVID-19 update: 72 new cases, 6 new deaths, 0.5% average positivity rate

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 72 new COVID-19 cases Monday, since the county’s last update one week ago.

Officials said Monday that due to the upcoming holiday weekend, the county’s next COVID-19 update would be provided on Tuesday, July 6.

The county is now averaging 10 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.5%.

County officials reported six new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,332. Officials say the deaths occurred between April 12 and June 17.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 35 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 10 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 418,049 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 444,678 have received at least one dose — 59.9% of the county population.

Ages of this week’s new cases are as follows:

3Female under 10
6Male under 10
4Female 10-19
1Male 10-19
4Female in her 20s
10Male in his 20s
5Female in 30s
8Male in his 30s
7Female in her 40s
6Male in his 40s
4Female in her 50s
3Male in his 50s
2Female in her 60s
5Male in his 60s
2Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
72TOTAL NEW CASES IN PAST WEEK

