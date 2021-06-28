Monroe County’s weekly COVID-19 update: 72 new cases, 6 new deaths, 0.5% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 72 new COVID-19 cases Monday, since the county’s last update one week ago.

Officials said Monday that due to the upcoming holiday weekend, the county’s next COVID-19 update would be provided on Tuesday, July 6.

The county is now averaging 10 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.5%.

County officials reported six new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,332. Officials say the deaths occurred between April 12 and June 17.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 35 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 10 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 418,049 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 444,678 have received at least one dose — 59.9% of the county population.

Ages of this week’s new cases are as follows: