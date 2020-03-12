‘We need your support’: restaurant owners ready for St. Patrick’s Day weekend despite parade cancellation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some local restaurant owners are starting to worry about business as more public events are canceled. Thursday morning’s cancellation of the Rochester St. Patrick’s Day parade has some on East Ave. very concerned. Some said the parade is one of their biggest days of the year.

Al Deporter owns Unter Biergarten. He said he understands why the parade was canceled but he’s worried about the repercussions on his business.

“There’s a lot of money invested down here in the bars, food places, restaurants, and so on that we count on three big events in downtown Rochester: this parade, the Jazz Fest, the Fringe Fest, and without this it kind of puts a little damper in our financial situations,” Deporter said.

Restaurants and bars on East Ave have a message for you: they’re still open for business on Saturday and ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, even though the parade is cancelled. More tonight on @News_8 🍀 pic.twitter.com/TzsRH4IbL0 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) March 12, 2020

He said he ordered a lot of extra food and drinks for the occasion that he can’t return. “We ordered fifty cases of Bud Light in the special St. Patty’s Day green bottle.”

Michael O’Leary owns Temple Bar & Grill across the street. He said he’s optimistic that people will still go out on Saturday. “A lot of people are going to be still looking to go out we’ll be here, we’re taking precautions, I just bought a couple of really expensive things of hand sanitizer that everybody can use,” he said.

Ross Mueller owns Label 7 in Pittsford and Native in downtown Rochester. He said several restaurants on East Ave. have called him to ask for advice.

“I know especially as a small business a ‘mom and pop’ style location is that you’re so dependent on every dollar especially in the restaurant business so I think them seeing it this weekend will kind of be the start of the measurable income effects that were going to see in the next weeks or months,” Mueller said.

They all said they’re taking extra precautions to keep everything clean and welcoming anyone who still wants to come out with open arms.

“We want you to come out, we need your support, and we’re ready for you.”