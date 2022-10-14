Wayne and Ontario counties, along with Seneca and Yates counties, are designated as high areas of COVID-19 transmission (Photo/CDC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne County and Ontario County — as well as both Seneca and Yates counties — were designated as high transmission areas of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the CDC’s website.

In areas with high rates of COVID transmission, the CDC recommends people wear masks indoors.

Wayne County’s Public Health Director Diane Devlin says hospitalizations have increased there. She says, however, confirmed lab tests have been stable since the beginning of September.

“We know there are infections occurring in our communities, but do not have any concrete numbers to refer to as individuals are using home tests or are not testing at all,” Devlin said in a statement. “We are concerned that, as we move into the colder months, infections may increase significantly thus causing more severe illness leading to hospitalizations and possibly more deaths.”

The CDC recommends that people wear a mask indoors in public places, get tested if they experienced symptoms, and stay home while sick. Devlin also recommends those eligible get vaccinated.