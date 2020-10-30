Wayne County warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Ventosa Winery

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne County Public Health Department has warned residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure for those who may have visited Ventosa Winery on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Anyone who may have been at this location on the previously mentioned date and between those hours are being asked to contact their local health department for more information and if they have any questions,” officials said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the health department reported the DeMay Living Center has a cluster of active COVID-19 cases at 85 — that’s up from 61 reported earlier this week.

Wayne County has seen 513 cases of coronavirus since the outbreak. Wayne County Public Health can be reached at 315-946-5749.