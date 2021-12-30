Wayne County sets single-day new highs for new COVID-19 cases

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Wayne County Health Department reported 171 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.

According to newly-released data, the total number of positive cases is also an all-time high at 12,827. The previous record for new cases in the county stood at 163 set on December 2nd.

Officials say 35 out of 171 new cases are among children, about 20%. As of Thursday there are 814 active cases of the virus and recovering and 19 cases in need of hospitalization.

The county declared a state of emergency Monday, December 9, following a continuous surge in cases.

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, December 26, 2021Monday, December 27, 2021Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Capital Region9.47%9.96%10.43%
Central New York9.19%9.38%9.63%
Finger Lakes9.16%9.45%10.18%
Long Island15.42%16.26%17.32%
Mid-Hudson11.55%12.53%13.72%
Mohawk Valley9.17%9.43%9.39%
New York City12.63%13.70%15.25%
North Country6.92%7.10%7.19%
Southern Tier7.87%8.01%8.21%
Western New York10.03%10.55%11.72%
Statewide12.41%13.36%14.61%

